SHAH ALAM, Feb 2 — The government is studying the impact of China’s open-source artificial intelligence (AI) platform DeepSeek on Malaysia, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

DeepSeek is rapidly gaining popularity, and its AI model is reported to rival or exceed the capabilities of established platforms such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Gobind said the government is giving serious consideration to DeepSeek and its model before it can be adapted for local use to keep pace with the rapid development of the AI landscape.

“In the past, we have seen the emergence of ChatGPT and a lot of other developments in the world of AI, and this is something that is ongoing. We’re going to see even more products unfold as we go along.

“I think it is something that we have to study and ultimately have to look to see how we also can adapt to the technology moving forward,” he said after attending a briefing session on a temple digital management system at the Arulmigu Sri Maha Mariamman Thirukkovil Temple here today.

On Jan 29, the Anadolu Agency (AA) reported that China’s DeepSeek AI chatbot has rapidly gained global traction, rivalling ChatGPT despite operating with significantly fewer resources.

It has even dethroned the former model in several regions, including the United States, highlighting its cost-effectiveness and efficiency.

DeepSeek’s rise has sparked discussions in the technology industry, as it operates on a fraction of the resources used by its competitors.

The performance of DeepSeek against industry leaders such as Google and OpenAI has unsettled big technology stocks, particularly in the semiconductor sector. — Bernama