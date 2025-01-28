KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — A child who went missing after falling into an irrigation canal in Kampung Kubang Telaga here yesterday was found drowned today.

The body of Muhammad Asadullah Zehan was discovered at 9.40am, six metres from the spot where he was said to have fallen, according to a report published in Utusan Malaysia today.

Bachok Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander, Senior Fire Officer II Mohd. Zamizi Muhamad, said the search-and-rescue (SAR) operation began at 9.29am using surface search methods.

“A total of 19 personnel, along with a fire engine, three pickup trucks, and a boat, were deployed to the location. The victim’s body was later handed over to the police for further action,” he said when contacted today.

Earlier, Utusan Online reported that a noble act by an elder brother to save his younger sibling who fell into the canal ended in tragedy when he too drowned in the incident in Kampung Kubang Telaga yesterday afternoon.

The victim, 17-year-old Muhamad Amirul Mukminin Zehan, was found by the Fire and Rescue Department’s Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) at around 8.25pm last night.