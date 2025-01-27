KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Authorities have conducted checks following a landslide on Jalan Belaga-Menjawah in Sarawak, reported at 10.31am yesterday, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

In a Facebook post yesterday, he said a diversion has already been implemented, and repair works will commence to ensure the road is safe for use.

Nanta said that a team from the Belaga Fire and Rescue station is also monitoring the landslide area.

“I urge residents in nearby areas to exercise caution when using the road, which currently accommodates only one vehicle at a time. Please follow all instructions from authorities for everyone’s safety,” he said.

He hoped that repair work could be expedited to facilitate residents’ activities in Bintulu town. — Bernama