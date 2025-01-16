SIBU, Jan 16 — A man was discovered dead in a drain near a house which was destroyed in a fire at Jalan Kok Tiong, Sungai Bidut here last night.

Sibu Zone Head of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, Andy Alie said the body of the victim, identified as Ngu Hieng Sie, 58, was found face-up in the water-filled drain.

He said the department received a call about the fire at 7.50 pm and a team from the Sungai Merah Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene.

“The fire team found the man in the water-filled drain near the location of the fire. He is believed to have been electrocuted because when a check was conducted, there was still electric flow there,” he said in a statement today.

He said the body was then handed over to the police for further action.

According to Andy, an occupant in the house managed to flee before the fire spread. — Bernama