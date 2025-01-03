PUTRAJAYA, Jan 3 — Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship this year is expected to have a positive impact on the country’s economy, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

The Unity Government spokesperson highlighted that Malaysia will host approximately 323 ASEAN meetings throughout the year, including the ASEAN summit, which is scheduled to take place this May.

“This (ASEAN chairmanship) will bring significant benefits to the people, particularly in the states where these events are being held. Sectors such as hospitality, tourism, and local industries will greatly benefit,” he explained.

“Participants will not only come from ASEAN countries but from beyond as well. Representatives from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, as well as ASEAN Dialogue Partners, will attend. We hope they will also purchase local products,” he added.

He said this after attending the live broadcast of the Prime Minister’s 2025 message, with the Communications Ministry staff, in Putrajaya, today. It was also attended by Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching and the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

Also present were Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Bernama editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Fahmi further mentioned that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had instructed each ministry hosting ASEAN meetings to prioritise local handicraft products, as souvenirs.

“This will provide an additional benefit. Insya-Allah, the ASEAN Chairmanship will indirectly contribute to a positive impact on our country’s economy,” he said.

In addition, Fahmi urged the Community Communication Department (J-KOM) and the Information Department (JaPen) to actively engage in conveying the outcomes of the ASEAN meetings to the public, in clear, understandable language.

“This is crucial, to ensure that the people do not feel disconnected from the ASEAN event. The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) is also tasked with ensuring that this information reaches all segments of society effectively,” he added.

Malaysia officially assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship on Jan 1, this year, under the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, reflecting the country’s aspiration to foster a unified and prosperous ASEAN. — Bernama