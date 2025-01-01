KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Universiti Malaya (UM) today denied news reports that a professor suspended for allegedly sharing nude pictures of himself with students, has been entering the main campus here.

Malaysia’s oldest university clarified that none of its faculties or departments had requested the professor’s return, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported.

“Internal checks also found no evidence or witnesses to support the allegations,” UM was quoted as saying.

The university also confirmed it had contacted the professor and reminded him to comply with the terms of his suspension, which prohibit him from entering the campus.

UM gave an assurance of its commitment to ensuring campus safety, especially for students, and emphasised its adherence to strict protocols to maintain a secure environment.

The statement comes after one of the alleged student victims told another news portal Malaysiakini on December 31, 2024 that the professor had continued visiting the campus after his December 23 suspension.