JOHOR BARU, Jan 1 — Two policemen were injured after they were hit by a car escaping a narcotics stop in Jalan Persiaran Alif Harmoni here yesterday.

The suspects, a 38-year-old Singaporean woman and a 49-year-old local man, then led police on a 70-kilometre high-speed pursuit from Johor Baru to Simpang Remggam in Kluang.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said a team from the Johor Baru South district Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division (NCID) initially spotted a gray Perodua Axia car driven in a suspicious manner while patrolling along Jalan Tampoi in the Taman Seri Bahagia area here.

He said the team then trailed the suspect’s car closely to the adjacent road of Jalan Persiaran Alif Harmoni in an attempt to conduct a stop and search.

“However, the suspect’s car then sped off in a dangerous manner as the police team approached.

“In the suspect’s attempt to flee, two policemen were hit by the car causing them to fall and injured their hands,” he said in a statement issued late last night.

Kumar said the suspects also ignored a police directive to stop before they fled towards the Pasir Gudang Highway.

He said that the police team immediately gave chase from the Pasir Gudang Highway to the coastal highway and also the Second Link Expressway.

“During the high speed chase, the suspect drove dangerously by swerving the car into a toll booth barrier at the Senai Utara Toll Plaza before entering the north-bound route of the North-South Expressway,” he said, adding that the pursuing team also alerted all police patrol units from the Kulai and Kluang districts for assistance.

Kumar said police finally managed to arrest the suspects after the car came to a stop in Simpang Renggam, Kluang.

He said the suspect’s car was driven by the Singaporean woman, while her local male companion was the front passenger.

“Police later found several plastic packets of what is believed to be illicit drugs in the suspect’s car.

“Following questioning, the suspects also provided investigators on information that later led to two successful raids in the city centre where various types of illicit drugs were seized,” he said.

Both suspects were found positive for methamphetamine abuse.

Background checks also revealed that male suspect was wanted for an ongoing criminal case and had previous drug records.

Kumar said the total drug seizure was estimated to value RM54,831 based on the arrest and follow-up operation.

“This seized drugs included cannabis, syabu, ecstasy powder, heroin and nitrazepam pills,” he said.

The two suspects have since been remanded for six days starting yesterday to assist investigators.

Police have initiated investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for distributing or possession of illicit drugs and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for illegal drug consumption.

Police are also investigating the case under and Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant from discharging their duties.

In addition, police will initiate investigations under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of drugs, Section 26 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving without a valid driving licence and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, for not having valid travel documents.