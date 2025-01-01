BELAGA Jan 1 — The search-and-rescue (SAR) team has found the body of a man reported missing on Dec 30 floating in Sungai Benatu, Punan Bah in Belaga this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the body, identified as Micheal Sait Lanyau, 60, was found around 9.10am approximately 1km downstream from the Bomba operation control base.

Micheal’s body was then recovered before being handed over to the police for further investigation.

According to reports, the victim was searching for durians on Dec 30 around 7.30am before reportedly fell off his boat and got swept away by the strong currents.

The police were notified, and a SAR operation was initiated, culminating in the unfortunate discovery this morning. — The Borneo Post