KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 31 — The two remaining temporary relief centres (PPS) in Terengganu were closed today, marking the end of the third wave of floods in the state.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that the PPS at Masjid Kampung La and Dewan Terbuka Kampung Belaoh in Besut were closed at 10 am.

It said that all 44 victims from 12 families at the two PPS have been allowed to return home as the floodwaters in their areas have receded and the weather has cleared today.

However, residents in the state are advised to remain cautious and stay alert to weather changes, as the Northeast Monsoon season has not yet ended.

The third wave of floods in Terengganu, which began last Sunday (Dec 29), saw more than 400 victims evacuated to PPS in three affected districts -- Hulu Terengganu, Besut and Kemaman. — Bernama





