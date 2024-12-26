IPOH, Dec 26 — Two members of a family were killed, while four others were injured in a crash involving two vehicles at Kilometre (KM) 212.3 of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) heading south near Manjung, early today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director (Operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad identified the victims killed in the crash as Nor Fadhilah Mohd Azlan, 24, and her son, estimated to be two years old.

He said both the victims, who were travelling in a Perodua Kelisa car, died at the scene of the incident, while a 24-year-old man and a three-year-old boy, also travelling in the car, sustained minor injuries.

Two other male victims who were in a Proton Wira car were also slightly injured, he said in a statement today.

Sabarodzi said a team from the Ayer Tawar Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene, about 22 kilometres away, after receiving a distress call at 5.15am.

He said by the time the team arrived, all the victims had been removed from the wreckage by the public.

The injured were sent to Seri Manjung Hospital for treatment and the bodies were handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama