KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Investigations revealed that a man recently arrested in Kelantan for selling imitation firearms operated solely through social media for security reasons.

Further checks showed that the suspect obtained his supply from two men based in Kuala Lumpur.

These individuals are also believed to have supplied imitation firearms to other sellers, The New Straits Times reported.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Azlin Sadari, who leads the Wildlife Crime Bureau/Special Investigation and Intelligence, said, “Based on this arrest, we were led to a location in Kuala Lumpur where we arrested a Malaysian and a foreigner.”

He said the two men conducted over-the-counter sales of imitation firearms in a shop they operated in Kuala Lumpur.

Azlin stated that authorities are investigating the origin of the imitation firearms and identifying other recipients supplied by the two individuals.