KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected in Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor and Johor until 4 pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement, said the affected areas in Perak include Manjung, Perak Tengah, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak and Muallim.

The warning also applies to Kelantan (Pasir Puteh), Terengganu (Besut, Setiu and Kuala Nerus) and Pahang (Rompin).

Similar weather conditions are expected in Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor dan Gombak in Selangor, as well as Mersing in Johor. — Bernama