KUALA KRAI, Dec 16 — A 28-year-old man was rescued after the Proton Exora car he was driving plunged into Sungai Durian here yesterday.

Kuala Krai police chief Supt Mazlan Mamat said police received information about the incident at 6.23pm yesterday and that residents who saw the car skid and plunge into the river immediately rescued the victim.

“The victim is believed to have been driving from Kota Bhru towards Kuala Krai. Although not injured, he was taken to the Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital in Kuala Krai.

“The victim is still traumatised and the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department of the Kuala Krai District Police Headquarters is awaiting the report from the victim to learn more about the incident,” he told Bernama yesterday. — Bernama