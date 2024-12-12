KUCHING, Dec 12 — The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 51-year-old man RM2,000 in default six months’ jail for shattering a flowerpot belonging to a hotel on Jalan Padungan last week.

Lim Teck Hong pleaded guilty before Magistrate Ling Hui Chuan after he was charged with committing mischief under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of between one and five years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Lim committed the offence at 9pm on Dec 2 at the hotel.

Based on the facts of the case, a hotel employee discovered that a flowerpot placed on the hotel’s sidewalk had fallen over and shattered.

A review of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage revealed a man wearing a grey shirt kicking the flowerpot, causing it to break.

Following the incident, the hotel employee lodged a police report that led to Lim’s arrest on Dec 11.

The estimated loss was RM300.

ASP Arman Ibrahim appeared for the prosecution while Lim was unrepresented by counsel. — The Borneo Post