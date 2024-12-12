JOHOR BARU, Dec 12 — The manager and supervisor of an oleochemical factory were arrested by the Department of Environment (DOE) Pasir Gudang branch yesterday following complaints of pollution in Sungai Buloh, near the Pasir Gudang Industrial Estate.

In a statement, the Pasir Gudang DOE said that investigations revealed the discharge of brown effluent from a malfunctioning effluent treatment system.

Effluent samples were collected and sent to the Petaling Jaya Chemistry Department for analysis. The Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG) and the police also participated in the inspection.

“An equipment operation detention (POK) order was issued to halt the pollution, and arrests were made under Section 37C of the Environmental Quality Act 1974, involving the factory manager and supervisor,” the statement added.

Further investigations are ongoing regarding pollution of inland waters, with additional inquiries being conducted under the Environmental Quality (Industrial Effluent) Regulations 2009. — Bernama