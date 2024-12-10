KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Police investigations into the five-vehicle crash along Jalan Kajang Perdana, Kajang yesterday morning found it was caused by a van that hit a stationary ambulance that stopped to provide first aid to a pillion rider of a motorcycle involved in an accident.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said that the impact of the crash propelled the ambulance to the front, hitting a car and two motorcycles and five individuals who were in front of the ambulance.

“Before the five-vehicle crash, there was a separate crash involving a car and a motorcycle at the location. While the medics were treating the pillion rider hurt in the crash, a van came from behind and hit the ambulance,” he said in a statement today.

All the victims were sent to Serdang Hospital and Kajang Hospital for treatment and no loss of life was reported.

“The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he added. — Bernama