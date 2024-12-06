ALOR GAJAH, Dec 6 — Flood victims whose vehicle grants or Motor Vehicle Licences (LKM) are lost or damaged in the disaster are not required to replace the documents, said Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli.

He said all relevant documents are accessible via the MyJPJ application, in line with the department’s transition towards full digitalisation in the future.

“Flood victims need not worry if their LKM, grants or vehicle documents are lost or damaged, as these are available on the MyJPJ app. Users can utilise the app, while authorities can verify the information through the same platform,” he told reporters here today.

He was met after the launch of the new JPJ Masjid Tanah branch at the Tabung Haji Building, which was officiated by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

In a related development, Aedy Fadly said the new branch is expected to reduce customer congestion at the Bukit Katil branch by 10 to 20 per cent, offering more convenient access to residents in Alor Gajah and Masjid Tanah.

Previously, the JPJ Mobile unit operated in the same area for a year, starting Oct 23 last year, to offer department services to residents.

He said that nearly 10,000 customers were recorded during the trial, with over RM2.5 million in revenue generated from 26,338 transactions.

“Initially, the JPJ Mobile unit offered only five services: renewal of driving licences, vocational licences, MyJPJ and eID registrations, JPJ summons checks or payments and motorcycle inspections for road tax expired for more than three years.

“With the new branch, we now offer 24 services,” he said.

The renovation of the JPJ Masjid Tanah branch, costing RM200,000, was funded by the Melaka State Development Office. The project began on Aug 14 and was completed on Oct 28. — Bernama