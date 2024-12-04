GEORGE TOWN, Dec 4 — Two Chinese nationals were fined RM3,700 and RM2,000 respectively after pleading guilty to stealing from fellow passengers aboard flights at the Penang International Airport (PIA).

Xin Min, 61, admitted to stealing NT$ 24,000 and RM200 from Lye Khai Seng on November 24 between 10.20am and 10.30am at PIA.

Meanwhile, He Dapeng, 51, a homestay operator in China, confessed to stealing RM2,000 from Teng Chin Wee on November 21 between 8.20am and 8.40am.

Both men were charged under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Counsel Md Yusuf Md Idris, representing the accused, sought leniency, citing their first offence, time saved by pleading guilty, and the return of stolen money. He also noted they had been in remand since November and intended to return to China after the case.

Deputy public prosecutor R. Lushini urged the court to impose a fitting penalty to deter future offences.

Magistrate Chia Huey Ting fined Xin Min RM3,700 in lieu of three months’ jail and Dapeng RM2,000 in lieu of the same sentence. Both men paid their fines later.