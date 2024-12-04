BANGI, Dec 4 — The tradition of seeking knowledge and intellectual enlightenment must continue to be strengthened, especially among the younger generation, to ensure Malaysia achieves its aspirations of becoming a MADANI nation, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said efforts to uplift the dignity of the ummah must begin with reinforcing the foundation of knowledge.

“To train our people in areas such as digitalisation or Artificial Intelligence requires us to equip ourselves with a strong foundational framework of knowledge,” he said at the launch of the books ‘Amanah Dakwah’ and ‘Mohamad Natsir: Ilmuwan Ulung Alam Melayu Abad ke-20’ in Bangi last night.

Also present were Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Anwar emphasised that the younger generation must embody the concept of ‘addabani rabbi fa ahsana ta’dibi’, which reflected the integration of divine values with the strength of knowledge, reading, and engagement with great scholarly works.

The Prime Minister also noted that the mastery of knowledge encompassed not only technical skills but also the ability to understand the philosophy and values underpinning the development of a harmonious and progressive society.

Excellence, he said, did not solely depend on technology but also on how Malaysians utilised it with wisdom and decorum.

He stressed that the strengthening of knowledge was a shared responsibility to ensure Malaysians were prepared to face increasingly complex global challenges.

The book ‘Mohamad Natsir: Ilmuwan Ulung Alam Melayu Abad ke-20’, authored by Tan Sri Dr Mohd Kamal Hassan or M. Kamal Hassan, highlights the personality, intellect, and contributions of Mohamad Natsir throughout his life, serving as a model and guide for the Muslim Ummah, especially the younger generation of Malay Muslims.

The book ‘Amanah Dakwah’, written by Dr Razali Nawawi, examines, from his perspective, the mission of spreading the message of Tauhid across the globe as carried out by Prophet Muhammad. — Bernama