KOTA BARU, Dec 1 — An elderly flood victim who lost contact with her daughter for about two days was found safe at a pondok school in Gelang Mas, Pasir Mas, along with other flood victims yesterday.

The daughter of the 71-year-old woman had earlier posted on TikTok, expressing her distress at being unable to reach her mother.

In her latest TikTok update under the username ‘Sufia Syahida’, she shared that her mother had been located at the school and was safe despite the flooding in the area.

In her post, she expressed gratitude after her mother was found by a local resident who had earlier requested a photo of her mother to assist in searching for her at two known safe shelters for flood victims.

“I am thankful that I was finally able to contact my mother after about two days. I also appreciate everyone’s concern for her safety,” she said.

Bernama previously reported that some individuals had resorted to seeking help through TikTok to rescue family members trapped in their homes due to floods in Kelantan. — Bernama