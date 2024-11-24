ISKANDAR PUTERI, 24 Nov — The Johor government has detailed steps to mitigate the effects of phased emergency lane closures for the construction of additional lanes on the North-South Expressway (PLUS), Phase 1, Package A, from Sedenak to Kulai, starting July 2025.

State Works, Transportation, Infrastructure, and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the measures aim to minimise disruptions until the project’s completion in June 2027.

One key strategy involves implementing staggered construction zones, each spanning three to four kilometres, to minimise disruptions.

Mohamad Fazli added that temporary emergency stop areas would be set up at strategic locations to ensure the swift relocation of vehicles involved in breakdowns or accidents.

“In addition, we propose utilising smart lanes, allowing emergency lanes in specific areas to be opened for public use during designated times. Newly completed additional lanes will also be opened in phases to accommodate traffic during peak hours or emergencies,” he said.

He was responding to a query from Wong Bor Yang (DAP-Senai) regarding measures to alleviate traffic congestion during the PLUS highway widening project, at the state legislative assembly sitting in Kota Iskandar today.

Phase 1 of the highway expansion project consists of two packages: Package A (Sedenak-Kulai) and Package B (Kulai-Senai Utara). Spanning 22 kilometres, the project is allocated RM525 million and is expected to be completed by January 2028.

This initiative is part of a larger effort to widen the highway from Yong Peng Utara to Senai Utara, aimed at addressing persistent congestion on the southern route of the PLUS Highway, especially during public holidays and festive season. — Bernama