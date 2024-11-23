KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The Madani government remains focused on initiatives to develop the country and will not entertain trivial statements that do not contribute to such efforts, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the government will continue to prioritise the national development agenda, strengthen the economy and ensure the well-being of the people.

“We are recognised not because of the Prime Minister but because this country is peaceful, driving growth and its team speaks in unison.

“When it comes to issues like Gaza and Palestine, our voice is heard. However, while the world acknowledges this, there are still confused voices (alleging that we are) supporting Israel,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister criticised certain parties for questioning the government’s efforts to implement programmes transparently and with integrity.

Citing the example of his recent overseas visits, he said the government invited private companies with potential or existing investments to join the delegation and cover their own costs.

“They joined the delegation and paid their own expenses. Is that wrong? In this country, if we indulge too much, those who steal, rob and plunder are celebrated.

“But when we try to run clean programmes, we are criticised,” he said, adding that companies involved in the delegation included Petronas, Proton and semiconductor firms.

Earlier, Anwar, along with Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, witnessed the signing of the “Deklarasi Kuala Lumpur-Tekad Bersama Perkhidmatan Awam Malaysia”.

The declaration, launched at the Two Years of Madani Government Programme (2TM) and the 2024 National Convention on Public Service Reform today, was signed by all state government administrations. It reflects the commitment of civil servants nationwide to fully support the public service reform agenda. — Bernama