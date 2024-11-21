KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Discussions at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Peru, the G20 Summit in Brazil, and the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, alongside the Madani Government’s two-year achievements, are among the main topics at today’s Dewan Rakyat session.

Based on the Parliament’s Order Paper on its website, Dr. Mohammed Taufiq Johari (PH-Sungai Petani) will pose questions to the Prime Minister on key issues raised at the APEC Summit in Peru and the G20 Summit in Brazil, including their benefits to Malaysia.

He will also seek clarification on the outcomes of the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh during the minister’s question time.

Datuk Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang) will direct a question to the Prime Minister, focusing on the Madani Government’s achievements after two years in power, particularly in fulfilling reform promises such as fighting corruption, strengthening institutional integrity, empowering democracy, as well as safeguarding media freedom and citizens’ rights to free speech.

Separately, during the oral question session, Teresa Kok Suh Sim (PH-Seputeh) will ask the Prime Minister about steps taken by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to mitigate and prevent flash floods in the city.

She will also request a list of development projects approved by DBKL in areas surrounding flood retention ponds since 2014.

Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (PN-Rantau Panjang) will call on the Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development to detail the programmes and engagements undertaken with state governments nationwide and their achievements to date.

Meanwhile, Dr. Richard Rapu @ Aman anak Begri (GPS-Betong) will ask the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives about initiatives to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) nationwide and how these efforts will help these companies break into global markets.

He also seeks specifics on the targeted support provided to SMEs in tackling global challenges.

Following the question-and-answer session, the sitting will proceed with debates and the committee-level winding-up of the Supply Bill 2025 by ministers from the respective ministries.

This Dewan Rakyat session spans 35 days, from Oct 14 to Dec 12. — Bernama