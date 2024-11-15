KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — A printing company manager pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two charges of using a printing press without a licence and producing obscene material using a printing machine in June.

Chin Chiang Swee, 44, was charged with using a printing press without a licence from the Home Ministry (KDN) at a printing company in Desa Tun Razak, Cheras here at 10 am, June 21.

The charge is under Section 3(4) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 (Act 301) which provides for a fine of up to RM20,000 or a maximum three years' imprisonment or both, if convicted.

He was also charged with producing obscene material using a printing press at the same place and date under Section 4(1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 (Act 301) which provides for a similar punishment.

Prosecuting officer from the Ministry of Home Affairs Muhamad Aliff Zahril Mohd Azhar offered bail of RM10,000 for each charge with one surety while lawyer Adam Haikal, who represented the accused, requested a lower bail on the grounds that his client was supporting his family.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi allowed the accused bail of RM4,000 with one surety for each charge and set Jan 6, 2025 for mention of the case. — Bernama