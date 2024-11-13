CAIRO, Nov 13 — The first intake of students for an intensive Arabic language course at the Al-Azhar Arabic Language Institute at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) will begin early next year, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the programme served as a preparatory step for Malaysian students to continue their studies at Al-Azhar University.

According to Anwar, Sheikh Al-Azhar Al-Sharif Prof Dr Ahmad Muhammad Ahmad At-Tayyeb had agreed to expedite the programme’s implementation to enable students to improve their Arabic language skills before departing for Egypt.

“Students, entrepreneurs, and professionals will benefit from this facility at a very low cost, as the Malaysian government will provide the venue, while Al-Azhar University will supply professors and lecturers at their own expense.

“This initiative will bring substantial benefits to us and signifies Sheikh Al-Azhar and Al-Azhar University’s confidence in us,” he told Malaysian reporters at the end of his official visit to Egypt yesterday. — Bernama





