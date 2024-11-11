GEORGE TOWN, Nov 11 — Police have confirmed that unrequited love was the motive behind the fatal stabbing of a woman and her father at an apartment in Bandar Baru Farlim on Nov 7.

Timur Laut district acting police chief Supt Lee Swee Sake said investigations revealed that the 32-year-old male suspect, who has criminal and drug-related records, had feelings for the victim, which she did not reciprocate.

“...whether the suspect tested positive for drugs is still unknown as we are awaiting the blood test report,” he said when contacted today.

In the incident, the victims, aged 30 and 62, were believed to have been stabbed to death by the suspect.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad was reported as saying that on that day, police received information from the public at 12.54 pm regarding a suspicious individual carrying a knife at the apartment complex.

The suspect is under remand until Nov 14 to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

In another development, Lee said that the boyfriend and adopted sister of a 15-year-old girl who fell to her death from the 16th floor of a condominium in Farlim on Nov 9 were released on police bail pending the pathology report.

He said both of them, aged 18 and 19 and unemployed, were detained after their urine tests came back positive for drugs.

Lee said the post-mortem examination conducted on the victim’s body at the Penang Hospital Forensic Medicine Department yesterday revealed that her injuries were consistent with a fall from a great height. — Bernama