IPOH, Nov 11 — Two people were killed, and four others injured, in two separate accidents in Bota and Taiping.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said that in last night’s incident, a university student died after the car he was travelling in, with three of his friends, was involved in an accident at Persiaran Seri Iskandar Prima 1, Bandar Seri Iskandar, near Bota.

He said that the fire department received an emergency call at 8.19 pm, and 10 personnel from the Seri Iskandar Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) immediately rushed to the crash site.

According to Sabarodzi, initial reports indicated that a Perodua Bezza car had crashed on the shoulder of the road. All the victims, aged 19, were students at Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP).

“The accident resulted in three victims sustaining minor injuries, while one victim was confirmed dead at the scene by an official from the Ministry of Health (MOH),” he said in a statement today.

The three other victims with minor injuries received initial treatment, before being sent to Changkat Melintang Hospital, while the body of the deceased was handed over to the police for further action.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 60-year-old man was killed in an accident on Jalan Kota Taiping, near Taiping, at around 2 this morning.

Sabarodzi said that the fire department, with seven personnel from the BBP Taiping, arrived at the crash site four minutes after receiving an emergency call at 2.11 am.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that a Perodua Axia car had skidded and landed in a drain. A 56-year-old female victim was trapped in the front passenger seat with chest injuries, while the driver was confirmed dead by an official from the Ministry of Health (MOH),” he said.

He added that the two victims, a husband and wife, were successfully extricated, and the body of the deceased was handed over to the MOH and the police for further action. — Bernama