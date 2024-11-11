CAIRO, Nov 11 — Malaysia and Egypt have agreed to work towards elevating bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership in the near future, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said both countries are also committed to strengthening bilateral relations in various areas for mutual interest and benefit.

“To achieve this, Malaysia will host the next Joint Commission Meeting and Bilateral Consultation in 2025,” he said during a joint press conference with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi after a bilateral meeting between the two leaders at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace here yesterday.

Earlier, Anwar paid a courtesy call on El-Sisi at the palace in conjunction with his four-day official visit to Egypt. The two leaders held a four-eye meeting before the bilateral meeting.

According to Anwar, he and El-Sisi also agreed to expand cooperation in trade and investment, higher education, cultural affairs, defence and security, agro-commodities, and tourism.

He said both countries also will leverage each other’s strengths and explore new potentials such as digital economy, renewable energy infrastructure development, transportation and maritime domain, as well as manufacturing and semiconductor sectors.

“We (Malaysia) are quite fortunate because Malaysia has emerged to be one of the important semiconductor hubs in the region, and we should be able to collaborate in this field.

“As the Chair of Asean in 2025, Malaysia expressed its readiness to work closely with Egypt to promote Asean-Egypt relations.

“Malaysia also encouraged Egypt to advance its engagement with Asean, through its important role and being the founding member of the African Union,” he said.

Anwar also expressed hope to work closely with Egypt and other BRICS members towards its full membership in BRICS and to advance the Global South Agenda after Malaysia was endorsed by BRICS Leaders of the Modalities of BRICS Partner Country Category at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia on Oct 23, 2024.

He said El-Sisi’s support is very important and needed by Malaysia in its application to be a full member of BRICS.

According to Anwar, Egypt has a great tradition of being one of the most profound voices for the global South and is always seen to be one of the leading voices of independence and neutrality.

“And this is consistent with the Asean position we call centrality. We engage with all countries, are friends with all countries, but we maintain our independence and we collaborate with all countries, particularly in terms of trade investments,” he added. — Bernama