KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that the total arrears of the Electricity Supply Industry Trust Account (AAIBE), from 2018 to 2021, amount to RM442 million.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, explained that RM374 million of this amount has been paid, while RM68 million is still in the process of being settled.

“All independent power producers (IPPs) have shown strong cooperation and commitment to settle the arrears, along with their contributions for the current year.

“The ministry continues to monitor this issue through the AAIBE Committee meetings, and is prepared to engage in further discussions with these companies, to assist them in repaying their contributions,” he said during an oral question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

Fadillah was responding to a question from Yeo Bee Yin (PH-Puchong), regarding the latest amount of AAIBE funds and outstanding arrears by IPPs, per their licence conditions.

He further explained that, as of Sept 30, the total AAIBE funds amounted to RM866,686,747.66, with RM606,931,000 of that total allocated for fixed investments, while RM147,872,976.21 was earmarked for ongoing committed projects.

Fadillah clarified that all companies with IPP licences are required to contribute one per cent to the AAIBE fund, which is used for research and development (R&D) and human capital development programmes. — Bernama