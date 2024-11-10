KUCHING, Nov 10 — Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri highlighted growing concerns over issues of teenage pregnancies, underage marriage, baby abandonment, and unsafe abortions.

Citing data from the Ministry of Health, she noted that 44,263 teenage pregnancies were recorded over the past five years, with 17,646 involving unmarried teens.

“From 2019 to 2023, Sarawak alone registered 9,258 teenage pregnancies, of which 5,627 were among unmarried teens.

“In Sarawak, high rates of teenage pregnancy are partly linked to customary laws that permit underage marriage, and there has yet to be an amendment raising the minimum marriage age for girls to 18,” she said.

The Santubong member of parliament shared these insights at the Sarawak State-level Advocacy Forum on Reproductive and Social Education (PEKERTI) for Parents today.

She stressed that conversations about sex should no longer be treated as taboo or sensitive, as parental or societal hesitation to address reproductive health would only increase curiosity among teens.

“In today’s globalised world, teenagers face new challenges, including external cultural influences, unlimited access to information, and pressure to conform to shifting social norms,” she said.

The forum on Reproductive and Social Health Education, which had around 200 participants, was designed to equip parents with the knowledge to support the growth and social integration of teens. — Bernama