GEORGE TOWN, Nov 7 — Police have arrested a man for causing a disturbance and breaking car windows of members of the public on Dr Lim Chong Eu Highway in Bayan Lepas near here yesterday.

Barat Daya District Police Chief ACP Sazalee Adam said the 41-year-old local man was detained at the scene by police after receiving complaints from the public regarding the incident.

“Acting on information, the police went to the scene and arrested the man for causing a disturbance and breaking car windows at the location,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said that further investigations are ongoing, including determining the motive behind the man's actions.

He added that the man is currently under remand to assist with the investigation. — Bernama