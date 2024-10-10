PENAMPANG, Oct 10 — Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) will be going into the coming state election on its own.

However, its president, Datuk Peter Anthony, said the party will be open to cooperation with other parties after the election.

Speaking to reporters at the party’s headquarters here on Wednesday, Peter said that the decision to enter the election fray on its own was a unanimous one by the KDM’s leadership.

“We are a small party but will contest in all Kadazandusun Murut majority seats in the state. We will go for 30 to 35 seats in the coming state election,” said the Melalap assemblyman.

According to him, the party’s results in the previous state election reflects the support KDM has from the rakyat in Sabah.

“We are a one-year-old party that toppled Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) in Kota Marudu in the 16th state election. To me this shows that Sabahans want change and wish to provide the opportunity to parties like KDM,” Peter stressed.

He said this when asked about KDM’s plans for the coming state election and whether the party will partner with other parties or coalition in the polls.

Peter added that it was the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree for all to ease the political tension in the country which is why KDM is part of the unity government at the federal level.

According to him, there will be an announcement of KDM’s manifesto this Sunday at an event in Limbahau, Papar.

There will also be a drastic revamp in the party, he said, adding, “I believe that the rakyat from among the grassroots will be voting for KDM in the coming state election.

“We have been going down to the ground in areas like Bengkoka, Pitas, Kota Marudu and Ranau among others, and hopefully through our hard work, we will become a party that is feared by others.

“We have also identified a few potential candidates for the party and will decide on the other constituencies later as this time round, we have many aspiring candidates, some who even volunteered to contest for KDM,” he said.

On retaining the party’s incumbent assemblymen for the coming state election, Peter said it was possible that there may be some changes in the matter but the decision will be made by the party’s leadership.

On whether there is a contingency plan if he fails to overturn his conviction and sentence for falsifying documents, he replied: “Hopefully everything will be okay but we are ready for that ... whatever it is, there is always a plan B for that.”

The final appeal decision to overturn Peter’s conviction and sentence for falsifying documents related to a maintenance and service contract at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) will be decided by the Court of Appeal on November 27. — The Borneo Post