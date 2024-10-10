KUALA LUMPUR, October 10 — Malaysia made a significant stride in regional leadership with the inaugural Asean Change Management Conference, positioning itself as a hub for advancing organisational transformation in Southeast Asia.

Organised by K-Pintar Sdn Bhd at Wyndham Grand Bangsar, the landmark event set a new benchmark, drawing global thought leaders and change practitioners under one roof.

Themed ‘Change is accelerating: Are you ready?’, the conference showcased expertise from Poland, Britain, India, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia, providing a high-level platform for intaernational collaboration and knowledge sharing on change management.

Officiated by Deputy Minister of Digital, Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, the conference underscored the urgent need for robust change management strategies.

“Effective change management at an accelerated pace is no longer optional—it is an imperative for Malaysia’s growth. We must guide organisations, governments, and societies through these transitions, seizing the opportunities while minimising disruptions,” he said in his keynote address.

The Deputy Minister further stressed the importance of aligning Malaysia’s digital transformation initiatives with the National Digital Transformation Plan and the MyDigital Blueprint, highlighting the conference as a critical platform for building readiness across various sectors, including businesses, the government, and the public.

K-Pintar Sdn Bhd, a leader in corporate learning solutions for over two decades, spearheaded the event as part of its commitment to “Enhancing capabilities, Enriching lives.”

Founder RA Thiagaraja expressed his vision for the conference, stating: “This event is a game-changer for the ASEAN region, bringing together leaders to exchange insights and collaborate on effective change strategies.

“As the pace of change accelerates, it is vital for organisations to adapt and thrive, and this conference equips them with the tools and networks needed.”

The conference offered deep dives into global trends, strategies for national competitiveness, and solutions for overcoming common challenges such as resistance and sustainability.

Attendees also gained exclusive access to resources like The ADKAR Advantage and e-learning tools designed for ongoing professional development.

Looking ahead, K-Pintar aims to make the Asean Change Management Conference an annual event, further enhancing regional collaboration in change management.

The success of this inaugural event was made possible through strategic partnerships with Prosci US, PMI Malaysia Chapter, Institut Koperasi Malaysia, and Universiti Koperasi Malaysia, demonstrating a collective commitment to professional growth and digital transformation in Southeast Asia.