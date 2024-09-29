JASIN, Sept 29 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh today gave a statement to police regarding a report lodged against him by Sarawak DAP on Sept 12 over remarks alleged to be religiously provocative and inciting.

He arrived at the Jasin district police headquarters at about 10 am, accompanied by three lawyers headed by Shakeel Saifuzzaman and more than 200 supporters, who included members of Melaka Umno Youth and non-governmental organisations.

The Merlimau state assemblyman spent about 45 minutes to have his statement recorded.

Speaking to reporters after giving his statement, Akmal, who is also the Melaka Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security Committee chairman, said his remarks were in response to a statement made by DAP vice chairman and Seputeh MP Teresa Kok and were not intended to target any specific party.

Akmal said he was not afraid to testify in court regarding the issue, which he said involved the interests of Islam and the Malay community.

“Therefore, I leave it to the police to conduct a thorough investigation, and I have cooperated fully,” he said. — Bernama