BEIJING, Sept 27 — The status of 5G implementation in China, which currently covers more than 90 per cent of populated areas, attracts Malaysia’s interest to learn about its success in improving connectivity, especially in rural areas.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said this is especially so with the country implementing a dual network model of 5G high-speed internet to provide quality and inclusive telecommunications services to the people.

That was among matters discussed by Fahmi during a bilateral meeting with China’s Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanlong here which lasted almost 30 minutes yesterday.

“During the meeting, we had the opportunity to discuss various topics, including the implementation status of the 5G network in China and Malaysia, the challenges encountered and key improvements or insights we can learn from each other.

“One of the main challenges we face in Malaysia, particularly in the remote, rural, island, and hilly areas where fiber installation as a backhaul solution poses significant difficulties,” he told Bernama after the meeting.

Fahm said, the discussion also touched on “direct-to-cell” technology involving low earth orbit (LEO) satellites which are seen as a potential solution to address internet problems in remote areas and regions without internet connection.

According to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the number of 5G base stations in China exceeded 4.04 million as of last August.

The figure accounts for 32.1 per cent of the total number of mobile base stations across the country with the number of 5G mobile subscribers reaching 966 million in China.

In Malaysia, a total of 7,191 5G sites have been developed across the country with 564 in Sabah and 551 in Sarawak, while the coverage level is now 81.9 per cent in populated areas.

Fahmi said that during the meeting, they also discussed the 5G innovation challenge, which saw vendors as providers of equipment facilities for 5G in adapting and producing innovation.

“This is interesting and I request MCMC to conduct a more in-depth discussion including in matters such as the use of submarine cable,” he said.

Fahmi said he hoped that the meeting could strengthen the relationship between the two ministries, thereby helping agencies such as the Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to obtain useful input in the implementation of the 5G network.

This is the second meeting between the two leaders. The first was in Putrajaya in June last year. — Bernama