KUCHING, Sept 25 — Police have arrested two men to assist in the investigation of the fatal shooting of a soldier in Song on Monday.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said the suspects, both aged 31, will be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He said the incident occurred in the forest area of Jalan Multipass Link, Song around 2.45am.

“At 6am on Sept 23, the police received information about a soldier who was injured by a stray bullet during training in the area.

“The victim, a 29-year-old corporal, was hit in the waist and left thigh and was then rushed to Kapit Hospital.

“The victim, however, was pronounced dead at 7.43am on the same day,” he told a press conference here today.

Mancha said the formation of a special investigation team for the case led to the arrest of the suspects.

“Both suspects were found to be engaging in illegal hunting activities.

“One of the suspects is believed to have fired the shot at the victim, mistaking him for a wild animal,” he said.

Also seized was a shotgun and a type of ammunition.

“Initial investigations also found that the shotgun belonged to the father of one of the suspects,” he said.

Mancha said a remand application will be made for both suspects in court and a thorough investigation is being carried out from various angles.

“We advise the public not to make any speculation regarding this incident,” he stressed.

The Malaysian Army has stated that the victim, identified as Cpl Petrus Linggi Liman, was a member of the 9th Brigade in Sibu. — The Borneo Post