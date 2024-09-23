KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — As of 9 am today, 7,958 flood victims are still sheltered in 37 temporary relief centres (PPS) in Kedah.

According to a report from the Disaster Information of the Department of Social Welfare (JKM), all affected individuals, comprising 2,567 families, are from five districts in the state.

The Kota Setar district recorded the highest number of evacuees at 5,397, followed by Pendang (1,604), Kubang Pasu (619), Pokok Sena (219), and Bandar Baharu (119).

The Public Infobanjir website of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) reported that Sungai Anak Bukit at Taman Aman and TAR Bridge in Kota Setar remain at dangerous levels.

In Perak, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that the number of flood evacuees remains at 29, from seven families, as of 8am today, all housed at the PPS in Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Lobak in the Kerian district.

JPS stated that Sungai Perak at Pasang Api in the Bagan Datuk district is at warning level, with water reaching 2.22 metres, while Kolam Air Bukit Merah in Kerian is still at an alert level, with water at 9.01 metres.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast storms across all districts in Perak this afternoon. — Bernama