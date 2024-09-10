KOTA BHARU, Sept 10 — The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) recorded a total of 23 cases of fallen trees within five days since last Thursday.

Its director Zainal Madasin said of the total, 10 cases occurred last Sunday in the districts of Kota Bharu, Tumpat, Pasir Puteh and Pasir Mas.

“Apart from that, four cases occurred last Thursday in Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kota Bharu. Meanwhile, there were three cases in Kemahang, Machang and Pasir Mas on Sept 6, and three cases on Saturday in Pasir Mas, Wakaf Bharu (Tumpat) and Kuala Krai.

“Three cases were also recorded in Pengkalan Kubor (Tumpat), Tok Bali and Kota Bharu yesterday. This incident of fallen trees occurred following recent heavy rain and strong winds in the afternoon, however, all the cases involved did not involve any casualties,” he said.

He told reporters after opening the Emergency Response Team Efficiency Parade Training Programme at the Rural Transformation Centre Field (RTC) in Tunjong here today, which was attended by Kelantan Disaster Management director Nik Mohamed Noor Nik Ishak.

Commenting further, Zainal said JBPM also conducts periodic monitoring to identify trees at risk of falling or at risk of causing harm to the community, including road users.

“We will remind the house owners to be on the look out for potential tree falling near their premises especially during bad weather,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on preparations to deal with the North-East Monsoon (MTL), he said the focus is not only on personnel and logistics, but on giving exposure to the community on water safety in preparation for floods.

The media yesterday reported that the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) has identified more than 6,000 areas at risk of disaster including floods, landslides and water surges throughout the country during this year’s North-East Monsoon (MTL) season. — Bernama