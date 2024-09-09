CYBERJAYA, Sept 9 — The Transport Ministry announced today that it is considering a new legal framework to govern autonomous vehicles (AV) on the road, as the commercialisation of such vehicles becomes an eventual reality.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the framework is necessitated by advancements in autonomous driving technology, particularly its application in the public transportation and logistics sectors.

“Amendments to the law are definitely needed, for example, on licensing and how we allow AV buses on the road once the technology is ready for commercialisation and proven safe for public use.

“We are now taking early steps to assess how far this technology can go and how we can amend our legislation to support digitalisation.

“Maybe it’s not mainstream yet, but in a few decades, most of our public transportation might be fully autonomous,” he told reporters after witnessing the 5G use case demonstration of an autonomous bus at Futurise Centre, Cyberjaya.

At present, there are no specific laws governing autonomous vehicles, including the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART), aside from the Road Transport Act 1987 and the Guideline for Public Road Trials of Autonomous Vehicles.

When asked if there was a specific timeline, Loke said there is none at the moment, as proof-of-concept trials involving AVs are still ongoing.

He said it would be pointless to have a legal framework without its practical application and there was a need to work in tandem if AVs entered full commercialisation.

“However, we have a committee on AV, and stakeholders can contribute to determine what legislation or amendments are needed. The ministry is ready to assist and facilitate,” he said.

Loke also said Malaysia will seek to emulate other countries abroad that have introduced self-driving technology regulation.

One of the countries that have enacted legislation governing AVs is the United Kingdom’s Automated Vehicles Act — that introduces and modifies legal rules and principles to enable the deployment of automated vehicles on public roads in the UK.

Earlier today, Loke and Digital minister Gobind Singh Deo witnessed a demonstration showcasing various 5G-enabled applications aimed at improving user experience and safety on an autonomous electric bus developed between eMoovit Technology Sdn Bhd and Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) and Ericsson.

In his speech, Gobind said Malaysia already has the necessary infrastructure to ensure its reliable deployment with the current network serving as the backbone.

“We are observing the deployment and development of private 5G networks, which include Proof-of-Concept (POC) trials in sectors such as oil & gas, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics,” he said.

Loke said the autonomous bus could be road tested in controlled areas such as the existing Bus Rapid Transit routes, airports and seaports if the ongoing POC trials are successful.

eMoovit said that it has scheduled a passenger service trial for its 5G autonomous bus in Putrajaya during the fourth quarter of this year, with operations expected to begin within three months.



