KANGAR, Sept 9 — The body of a man with burn marks was discovered in the compound of a house on Jalan Jejawi, Arau, yesterday afternoon.

Arau police chief Supt Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi said that police received information about the discovery from a member of the public via a phone call at 6.33 pm.

“Initial investigations revealed that the man’s body was found deceased in the compound by a passerby near the MPK (Kangar Municipal Council) building adjacent to the property.

“The body was found lying face up, burned and starting to bloat. The estimated time of death is approximately three days ago,” he said in a statement this evening.

Ahmad Mohsin said that the man was believed to have been a hired grass cutter, as a lawnmower machine found at the scene is suspected to have caught fire and ignited the man’s body.

He added that there were no signs of foul play or struggle detected on the body or at the residence.

“The body has been sent to Hospital Tuanku Fauziah, Kangar, for a post-mortem tomorrow, and the case is currently under investigation,” he said. — Bernama