KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been advised to engage more extensively with stakeholders before implementing its Domain Name System (DNS) redirection order, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

Despite acknowledging MCMC’s intentions, Teo emphasised that increased stakeholder collaboration could have bolstered understanding and support prior to implementation.

“There is no point for us to implement some policies before proper engagement to get the support of the community.

“That’s why, after receiving many feedback, we felt further engagements are necessary,” Teo told reporters after officiating the launch of Pos Malaysia’s 36th Pos Shop in Jalan Pudu here today.

Following recent controversies, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil yesterday instructed MCMC to suspend its plan, which required internet service providers (ISPs) to implement public DNS redirection by September 30.

This initiative was part of MCMC’s efforts to curb illegal activities online.

Teo noted that issues such as illegal online gambling, pornography, and cybercrime have become increasingly serious.

“The government is definitely doing its best to overcome the issue but at the same time we need to have proper consultations.

“We must know if this is the suitable approach or there are other ways to tackle the issue.”

Teo said, for now, the MCMC has been directed to conduct further stakeholder engagement on DNS redirection, but no timeline has been set for this study.

“We didn’t set any timeline because we don’t want to rush into decision.

“It is very important for the nation and tech community to understand the intention and consequences (of the plan) before implementation.”

The DNS redirection order required all ISPs to use public DNS redirection by the end of the month.

The move, however, sparked controversy over concerns on privacy and freedom of information.

Many Malaysians expressed concerns that DNS redirection could be used to censor legitimate content and restrict access to information.