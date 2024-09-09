KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) held an engagement session with technology companies, today, to address issues related to Domain Name System (DNS) redirection.

MCMC, in a statement, said that the session aimed to clarify the DNS issue, and correct public misconceptions.

The commission also sought input from stakeholders, including experts, on alternative approaches to addressing online harms.

“The session covered topics such as DNS management, and MCMC’s efforts to combat harmful content through advocacy campaigns and collaboration with service providers,” the statement said.

“The programme included a question and answer session, where participants shared their views and suggestions, on the steps which need to be taken to proactively and responsibly address the issue of DNS redirection,” it said.

According to MCMC, with such a programme, the commission hopes that critical issues, such as DNS redirection, can be better understood, and concrete steps can be taken to protect the interests of internet users in Malaysia.

Therefore, the commission will continue to hold engagement sessions with other stakeholders, from time to time, regarding the DNS issue.

Participants at the session described the programme as timely, and an excellent platform for addressing any confusion or misunderstandings related to DNS redirection.

Assistant vice-president, Digital and Technology Division, Office of the Managing Director of Khazanah Nasional, Muhammad Zainul Arifin Zainuddin, in the same statement, praised the engagement session as a sincere initiative and a promising start

Meanwhile, Victor Tan, the founder of Ascendant Enterprise, suggested that the DNS issue engagement sessions should be expanded to reach a broader audience, rather than being limited to specific groups.

Earlier, the engagement session was conducted by MCMC’s chief network security officer, Datuk Dr Mohamed Sulaiman Sultan Suhaibuddeen, and the commission’s chief legal counsel, LS Leonard.

The session was also attended by MCMC’s Network and Information Security Management Division head, Syed Mokhsien Syed Mansor, and Cybersecurity Malaysia’s Responsive Technology and Services Division head, Mohd Zabri Adil Talib, as well as representatives from technology companies and the industry. — Bernama