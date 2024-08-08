KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The Malaysian Vapers Alliance (MVA) has raised concerns over the potential impact of the upcoming Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) on the vaping community.

In a statement today, the group voiced fears that overly strict regulations could drive former smokers who switched to vaping back to cigarettes.

A survey conducted by MVA revealed that a significant majority of vapers, at 73.7 per cent, were previously cigarette smokers.

The group warned that classifying vaping products similarly to cigarettes, including measures like banning the display of vape products, could undermine public health efforts to reduce smoking rates.

MVA president Khairil Azizi Khairuddin emphasised the importance of distinguishing between vaping and smoking in the new law.

“Harsh regulations that fail to distinguish between vaping and smoking, like banning the display of vape products, could see many vapers, who have successfully quit smoking traditional tobacco, to revert to their old habits. Such a shift not only jeopardises their health but also reverses nationwide progress in reducing smoking prevalence in Malaysia,” he said in the statement.

“We urge the government to adopt a balanced approach that recognises the harm reduction potential of vape and provide a supportive environment for vapers to stay off tobacco.”

The group also highlighted that 80.1 per cent of vapers switched to vaping as a means to quit smoking.

It urged the Ministry of Health to adopt a balanced approach that recognises the potential of vaping as a harm reduction tool.

“MVA calls on the Ministry of Health (MOH) to ensure that the final version of Act 852 includes sensible regulations that support harm reduction and do not classify vaping products the same as cigarettes. We believe that informed and balanced regulation can protect public health while ensuring that vapers do not revert to smoking,” Khairil added.

It said MVA remained committed to advocating for the rights of vapers and will continue to engage with stakeholders on the issue.