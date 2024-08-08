KULIM, Aug 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the opening of Infineon Technologies’s 200-milimeter silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductor fabrication plant here marks a significant milestone for Kedah and Malaysia.

He said the new plant will showcase Malaysia globally in attracting investments.

“Infineon’s decision (to invest in Malaysia) is surely for good reasons, (such as) for the infrastructure, attractive incentive and for the professional workforce discipline.

“Their presence to invest in the world’s largest 200mm silicone power fab alone is a major selling point for us in the country,” he said in his speech at the opening ceremony of Infineon Technologies Kulim 3 at Kulim Hi-Tech Park, here today.

Also present were Investment Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and Infineon Technologies AG chief executive officer Jochen Hanebeck.

Anwar said that Infineon’s presence in the country, along with its latest manufacturing plant, represents not only an entry into what is considered a new technology but also a highly focused and precise industry.

“I want Malaysians to understand that this development is the result of research by highly skilled professionals, dedicated workers, and great discipline...Infineon is a major semiconductor enterprise and fab industry, and it is now at the cutting edge in this field,” he said.

The prime minister said that Malaysia has been recognised for its ability to adopt outstanding technology, which now caters to front-end processes and demonstrates that Malaysia has moved up the ladder.

“We need to be prepared, the infrastructure must be excellent. This involves KHTP, state government, and federal agencies. We should not and cannot tolerate inefficiency or any delays. When companies like Infineon show interest in investing, we must reciprocate with clear commitment.

“Why is Malaysia now regarded as the hub in the region for ecosystems? We can compete with our neighbours because we have had the edge for the last two or three decades. The ecosystem helps, but it needs to be improved. I always emphasise the need for resilience. A culture of complacency and contentment will not lead us anywhere,” he said.

Anwar acknowledged that there would be some other challenges, but the government will do whatever is necessary to ensure that the country remains a very attractive investment destination for investors.

He also stressed that Malaysia cannot expect to be regarded as a successful player in this new technology if it continues to work at a normal pace.

“Malaysia is now considered a hub for the semiconductor industry. This is a remarkable feat, thanks to all the players for their contributions. However, my concern, as I’ve mentioned, is that we are not sitting on our laurels.

“We are pushing forward, and to advance that agenda means all agencies, all departments, and all levels of professionalism must elevate the discussion. This needs to be emphasised,” he said. — Bernama