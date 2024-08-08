KULIM, Aug 8 — Investments in Malaysia continue to rise despite Malaysia’s differing stance on the Gaza issue compared to that of European countries, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the increase in investment includes the electrical and electronics (E&E) sector, which continues to be a focus for Malaysia.

“E&E investments from the United States make up a substantial 26 per cent, which is significant. Despite strong and differing positions on Gaza that contradict the stance of the United States, both parties continue to maintain their interests in terms of investment.

“Therefore, investment continues to increase, but we are also turning to China where E&E is growing, and electric vehicles (EV) show that China can manage costs and efficiency, particularly in battery production,” he said at the Budget 2025 engagement session with players in the E&E industry at SilTerra Malaysia Sdn Bhd’s semiconductor foundry here today.

Anwar also said that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz provided strong support for German semiconductor giant, Infineon Technologies AG, to invest significantly in Malaysia, despite differing opinions on Gaza.

MORE TO COME