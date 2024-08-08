KOTA BARU, Aug 8 — Police have opened an investigation regarding a video of a politician allegedly making sensitive remarks during the Nenggiri state by-election campaign in Kelantan.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the case is being investigated under Section 4A of the Election Offences Act 1954, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He urged the public not to speculate on the matter.

“Police are investigating the case, and I ask all parties involved to campaign with civility and avoid provoking others.

“Further investigations are also underway as the statement has gone viral on social media,” he told reporters after officially opening the Kok Lanas police station here today.

A politician’s statement on YouTube has gone viral, alleging that a large number of land ownership applications approved by the state government had not been resolved by the South Kelantan Development Authority.

Muhamad Zaki said the Nenggiri by-election campaign had proceeded smoothly.

“I also found that no political parties have sabotaged each other’s flags, indicating mature behaviour in this by-election.

“I hope the smooth campaigning for the Nenggiri polls can continue until polling day on Aug 17,” he said. — Bernama