KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh has revealed that all students who achieved 10As result in their SPM examinations have been placed into the matriculation programme.

Writing on his Facebook page late last night, Wong said all of them should have received text notifications from the ministry about their admission and can check their status online from 3pm today.

“Last month, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek announced in Parliament that the latest batch of 10As students would receive their admission by the third week of August.

“We are now a week ahead of the previously estimated time,” he wrote in Chinese.

Wong said when the first round of matriculation admissions was announced on June 20, 3,000 slots were made available for non-Bumiputera students — and 1,188 of them were filled by 10As students, and the rest by those with fewer As.

This resulted in 1,193 10As students to be without any placement.

He said on July 5, 400 of these were admitted in the second round, followed by the third round of July 16 (362 students) and the fourth round on July 25 (200 students).

Wong did not explain the situation of 231 students left from the 1,193.

Last month, Fadhlina said the ministry received a total of 4,877 applications from SPM students with outstanding results for the government’s matriculation programme.

She said if the number, 3,684 of them have been offered spots during the first intake of matriculation students this year, of which 2,496 are Bumiputera and 1,188 non-Bumiputera.

On June 30, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that starting with the 2025 intake, all students who achieve 10As and above in SPM will be guaranteed a spot in matriculation colleges, irrespective of their race or background.

He said that the decision was made to reduce tensions within the education system.