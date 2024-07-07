KUALA TERENGGANU, July 7 — Three polytechnic students, armed with basic life-saving knowledge and skills learnt while studying in the institution, rescued two children from drowning at Pulau Perhentian, near Besut, here yesterday.

The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT), said in a statement yesterday, that the three students were Ahmad Danial Safwan Ahmad Safri of Politeknik Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah in Kuantan, Pahang; Naufal Zahari of Politeknik Sandakan, Sabah; and Mohamad Haikal Danis Mohamad Nasir of Politeknik Seberang Perai, Penang.

“During the incident, the three students were undergoing group activities nearby,” it said.

The ministry added that when the students saw the two children, aged around nine, struggling to stay afloat, they quickly leapt into action to save them.

It added that Naufal said the two victims were still breathing when brought ashore, although one of them vomited badly and was quite weak.

“Meanwhile, Muhammad Haikal was thankful they managed to rescue the two children,” it added. — Bernama