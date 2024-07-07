JOHOR BARU, July 7 — The recipient of the Johor-level Tokoh Maal Hijrah 1446H award Jainudin Mt Sum @ Munajat considers the recognition given as a motivation to continue his dakwah and serve the community.

The former Shariah High Court judge also hopes that it will inspire his family, acquaintances, and the community to strive to do their best for themselves, their religion, and society.

“Each of us is responsible for contributing our efforts and services as long as we live. My hope is that the efforts to further strengthen the institution and position of the Syariah Court in Johor specifically, and at the federal level, will continue.

“By strengthening and empowering the Shariah Court institution, hopefully, it can elevate the Muslim community throughout the country and in this state,” he told reporters after the state-level Maal Hijrah 1446H celebration at Dewan Jubli Intan here today.

At the ceremony, the father of five received RM12,000 cash and a certificate from state Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid.

Datuk Marsan Kasim, who received recognition in the Community category, received RM10,000 in cash along with a certificate, while Mohd Faiz Mohamad (Youth category), Nor Hayati Josie Abdullah (Saudara Kita category), and Abd Samad Hamid (Orang Asli category) each received RM5,000 cash and a certificate.

Jainudin, who has 10 grandchildren, holds a bachelor’s degree in Usuluddin and Theology from Al-Azhar University, Egypt, as well as a Diploma in Administration of Islamic Judiciary from the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).

He is currently a panel member of the Johor Court of Appeal. — Bernama