SHAH ALAM, June 6 — The demolition of Shah Alam Stadium to make way for the development of a new Shah Alam Sports Complex (KSSA) cannot begin yet because the developer has not officially submitted the full development plan to the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA).

Shah Alam Mayor Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohd Yatim said this is one of the conditions that must be met by the developer before demolition work on the stadium can begin, even though at the MBSA level, the planning permission for demolition has been approved.

“Many are asking why it hasn’t been demolished. Actually, the council has conditions for the approval, including requiring the developer to submit the full development plan for the project site officially to MBSA before demolition work can be carried out.

“Although the development concept is already there and discussions about it have been held between the developer and MBSA, the concerned party has not yet submitted the development plan to MBSA,” he said at a press conference here after being sworn in as the 12th Mayor of Shah Alam today.

Advertisement

In December last year, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari was reported to have said that MBSA had issued demolition approval for the Shah Alam Stadium and demolition work would be carried out after the developer meets the requirements mandated by the local authorities.

The report also said the demolition would cost RM35.5 million, with the new 40,000-seater stadium expected to be completed by the end of 2026 under the first phase of development.

Earlier media reports indicated that the KSSA development involves three phases, with the second phase involving an indoor theatre, sports and youth wing, and recreational areas.

Advertisement

The final phase is the construction of an integrated terminal and hotel, expected to begin in January 2028 and be completed by December 2029.

Mohd Fauzi said the KSSA development process is ongoing, especially regarding technical and documentation work.

Meanwhile, Mohd Fauzi urged MBSA staff to adopt a “sense of urgency” to ensure that every complaint received is resolved promptly and effectively.

He said as MBSA has an annual revenue exceeding RM400 million, it is no surprise that the community in the city constantly demands efficient, effective and comprehensive municipal services from the council.

“The core business of local authorities, including MBSA, involves addressing community complaints. In this regard, I want the complaints received from residents to be given priority, followed by immediate action to resolve them.

“For example, if there is a complaint about a pothole ... it may seem minor, but it has a significant impact on the sustainability of Shah Alam, where we (MBSA) strive to make it a smart, liveable and sustainable city,” he said.

He wants the rejuvenation process of Shah Alam, which is being carried out by MBSA, to focus on bringing “life” and vibrancy to the capital of Selangor, especially at night.

One initiative that could be considered is to increase art-related programmes such as poetry readings and recitals, where MBSA could gather prominent poets in Shah Alam, he said.

Mohd Fauzi, 57, was appointed to the position on June 4, replacing Cheremi Tarman, who has retired. — Bernama